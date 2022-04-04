Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.74. 4,604,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.74. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

