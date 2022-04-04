Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 27,255 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,255 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $39.89. 3,958,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,504,438. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

