IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,797. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.45.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 196,769 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

