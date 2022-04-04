Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 116,771 shares.The stock last traded at $9.18 and had previously closed at $8.32.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMTX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $577.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.39.
Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
