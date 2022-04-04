Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 116,771 shares.The stock last traded at $9.18 and had previously closed at $8.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMTX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $577.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Immatics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 137,570 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in Immatics by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 548,407 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

