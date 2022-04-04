Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,953.20 ($25.59).

Shares of LON IMB opened at GBX 1,621 ($21.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.41 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,668.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,614.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,822 ($23.87).

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Simon Langelier acquired 47 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,639 ($21.47) per share, for a total transaction of £770.33 ($1,009.08).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

