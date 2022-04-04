Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Shares of PI stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,626 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $655,723.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,900. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Impinj by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

