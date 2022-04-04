Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Independence Realty Trust traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 24880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.