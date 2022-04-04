Indivior (LON:INDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $301.67

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 301.67 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 301.67 ($3.95), with a volume of 309609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.73).

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.32) target price on the stock.

Get Indivior alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.