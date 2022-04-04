InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of IFRX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 589,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $83.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

