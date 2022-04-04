Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innodata from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
NASDAQ:INOD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 41,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.15 and a beta of 2.07. Innodata has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.
Innodata Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innodata (INOD)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.