Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innodata from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:INOD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 41,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.15 and a beta of 2.07. Innodata has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,133 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

