Insider Buying: Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALIT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,625. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,534,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,633,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Alight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,430,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

