Insider Buying: Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Acquires 228,710 Shares of Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 228,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,620 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $48,745.80.

On Monday, March 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,586 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $17,499.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 8,100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $40,338.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,193 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $30,846.42.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 991 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $5,936.09.

On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $600.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 400 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $2,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,925 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50.

HMTV traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 349,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,300. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $179.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.64.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the third quarter valued at $138,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

