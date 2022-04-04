Insider Buying: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,460,472.00 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 29,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.80 per share, with a total value of $2,460,472.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.83 per share, with a total value of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $85.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.86. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,476 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,032,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,405,000 after purchasing an additional 826,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,547,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,131,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

