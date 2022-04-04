Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $19,461.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AFL traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

