Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells $14,520.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $14,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $15,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $16,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $18,160.00.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crexendo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

