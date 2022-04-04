Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells $5,263,000.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $5,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $107.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $83.42 and a one year high of $120.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,010 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $149,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,614,000 after acquiring an additional 689,686 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.