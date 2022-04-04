Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $365,580.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $365,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $308,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $176.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average of $243.31.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

