Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells C$320,000.00 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total value of C$320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,096,320.

POU opened at C$31.35 on Monday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$9.32 and a one year high of C$32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.73.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.6099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

POU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.17.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

