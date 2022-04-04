Insider Selling: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$122,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,278,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,960,075.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$54,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Robert Disbrow purchased 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,927.50.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow purchased 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$16,380.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Disbrow purchased 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$26,130.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Robert Disbrow bought 64,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$44,505.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow bought 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00.

TSE PNE remained flat at $C$1.24 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 521,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,653. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.88. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.