Insider Selling: Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sells C$437,075.00 in Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

SIS stock opened at C$17.35 on Monday. Savaria Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.78.

Get Savaria alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.32%.

SIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

Savaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.