Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:INSI opened at $17.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Select Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Insight Select Income Fund worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

