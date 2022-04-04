Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.88.

IBP stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.30. 440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,595. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.85.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $676,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 11.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

