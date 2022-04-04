Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IBKR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.08. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $1,313,092.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $940,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,314 shares of company stock worth $46,135,865. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

