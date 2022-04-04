Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TILE opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Interface has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $821.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Interface will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interface by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Interface by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Interface by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Interface by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

