International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $130.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

