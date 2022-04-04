International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.93) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.41) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

IAG traded up GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 141.70 ($1.86). The company had a trading volume of 15,214,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,703,994. The stock has a market cap of £7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.62. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 219 ($2.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

