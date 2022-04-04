Internet Computer (ICP) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.81 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.81 billion and approximately $244.49 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $22.24 or 0.00048243 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.91 or 0.07590739 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,033.91 or 0.99868629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00055196 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 479,341,975 coins and its circulating supply is 216,366,875 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

