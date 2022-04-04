inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.95 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

INTT opened at $10.87 on Monday. inTEST has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTT shares. TheStreet cut inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth about $691,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

