Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Shares of IVC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.53. 2,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,075. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Invacare has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $93,870 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

