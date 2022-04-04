Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE:VTN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.55. 54,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,011. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

