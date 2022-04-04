Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITIC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.25. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.74. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $161.55 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $387.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 5.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 36.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 60.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title (Get Rating)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

