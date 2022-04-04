InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NVIV stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,021. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVIV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

