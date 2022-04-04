Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IONS. Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.28.

IONS opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

