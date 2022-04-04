IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.39.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $240.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.33 and a 200-day moving average of $248.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $199.00 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

