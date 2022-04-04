Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

