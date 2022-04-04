Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
