IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Shares of IRCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,651. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,631 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 333.0% during the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,230,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 946,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.