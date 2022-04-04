IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of IRCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,651. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.
