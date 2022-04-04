iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 135,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,782,344 shares.The stock last traded at $134.22 and had previously closed at $133.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

