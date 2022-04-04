iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $105.72 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

