iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $75.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.04. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $87.51.

