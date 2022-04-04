Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Holdings Increased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Itron were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Itron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Itron by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Itron stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.15. 898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,094. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average is $64.15. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

