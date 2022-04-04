IWG plc (LON:IWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.25).

IWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.32) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON:IWG opened at GBX 259.90 ($3.40) on Monday. IWG has a one year low of GBX 211.10 ($2.77) and a one year high of GBX 384.30 ($5.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37.

In related news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.38), for a total value of £129,000 ($168,980.88).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

