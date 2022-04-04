IX Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

IX Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 5th. IX Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IXAQU opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83. IX Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IXAQU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,893,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,070,000.

