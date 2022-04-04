i(x) Net Zero’s (IX) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

IX remained flat at $GBX 72.20 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. has a 12 month low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 78 ($1.02).

Get i(x) Net Zero alerts:

About i(x) Net Zero (Get Rating)

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i(x) Net Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i(x) Net Zero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.