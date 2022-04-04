J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $245.00 at Stephens

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.44.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $181.51 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.01.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $3,724,000. blooom inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

