James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

JHX has been the topic of several other reports. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut James Hardie Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE JHX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.01. 1,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.33. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

