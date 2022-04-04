Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 26,609 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,609 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 375,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,938. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.35.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

