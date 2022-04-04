Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,364 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

SPHD opened at $47.71 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.54.

