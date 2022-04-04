Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2,216.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,346 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 215.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Wendy’s by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 63.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

