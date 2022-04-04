Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $307.00 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $310.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

