Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $135.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.91 and its 200 day moving average is $135.04.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.